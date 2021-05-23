Log in
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
Ryanair : EU leaders to discuss Ryanair forced landing at Monday summit

05/23/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
May 23 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will discuss the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Belarus at a summit in Brussels on Monday, the Council's chairman Charles Michel said.

"EU leaders will discuss this unprecedented incident tomorrow during the European Council," Michel said on Sunday, underscoring the incident would not remain without consequences.

"I call on Belarus authorities to immediately release the detained passenger and to fully guarantee his rights," Michel added in a statement. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 677 M 2 043 M 2 043 M
Net income 2021 -1 055 M -1 285 M -1 285 M
Net Debt 2021 2 435 M 2 965 M 2 965 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 607 M 22 678 M 22 660 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,37 €
Last Close Price 16,50 €
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.48%22 678
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.43%28 918
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.27.86%17 894
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.77%17 221
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED17.75%14 437
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.22.10%13 727