Ryanair : EU leaders to discuss Ryanair forced landing at Monday summit

May 23 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will discuss the
forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Belarus at a summit
in Brussels on Monday, the Council's chairman Charles Michel
said.
"EU leaders will discuss this unprecedented incident
tomorrow during the European Council," Michel said on Sunday,
underscoring the incident would not remain without consequences.
"I call on Belarus authorities to immediately release the
detained passenger and to fully guarantee his rights," Michel
added in a statement.
