Ryanair : Gets Extension Approval for GBP600 Million UK Covid-19 Funding

By Adriano Marchese

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Wednesday that it has received approval to extends its 600 million pound ($833.2 million) U.K. government Covid-19 funding for a further 12 months.

The budget airline said the funds will be redrawn in the coming days, with the proceeds used for general corporate purposes.

The funding is under the U.K.'s treasury and Bank of England Corporate Covid Funding Facility.

