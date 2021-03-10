Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
03/10
16.585 EUR   -0.87%
Ryanair : Gets Extension Approval for GBP600 Million UK Covid-19 Funding

03/10/2021 | 10:26am EST
By Adriano Marchese

Ryanair Holdings PLC said Wednesday that it has received approval to extends its 600 million pound ($833.2 million) U.K. government Covid-19 funding for a further 12 months.

The budget airline said the funds will be redrawn in the coming days, with the proceeds used for general corporate purposes.

The funding is under the U.K.'s treasury and Bank of England Corporate Covid Funding Facility.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-21 1025ET

Financials
Sales 2021 1 648 M 1 962 M 1 962 M
Net income 2021 -1 127 M -1 341 M -1 341 M
Net Debt 2021 2 002 M 2 384 M 2 384 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 866 M 22 424 M 22 459 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 17,58 €
Last Close Price 16,73 €
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC2.15%22 424
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.18.43%30 283
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.23.54%17 016
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.08%16 137
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.31.16%14 467
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED11.26%13 346
