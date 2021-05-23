Ryanair : Global aviation stunned by Belarus jetliner diversion

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - The United Nations' aviation
agency said it was "strongly concerned" by the apparent forced
landing of a Ryanair jetliner in Belarus, as global
airlines called for an investigation into Sunday's rare
incident.
Aviation leaders reacted with shock after Belarus scrambled
a fighter and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert
to force a Ryanair jet to land, before detaining an
opposition-minded journalist who had been on board.
The UN's International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)
said the incident may have contravened a core aviation treaty,
part of the international order created after World War Two.
"ICAO is strongly concerned by the apparent forced landing
of a Ryanair flight and its passengers, which could be in
contravention of the Chicago Convention," it said.
"We look forward to more information being officially
confirmed by the countries and operators concerned."
Airlines joined a flurry of government protests.
"We strongly condemn any interference or requirement for
landing of civil aviation operations that is inconsistent with
the rules of international law," said the International Air
Transport Association.
"A full investigation by competent international authorities
is needed."
Aviation experts said the rare incident could fuel debate
over the resilience of a decades-old system of cooperation.
ICAO has no regulatory power, but sits at the centre of a
system of safety and security standards that keep most airways
open across political barriers. These are managed through the
Montreal agency by its 193 member states, including Belarus.
KEY CORRIDOR
"It looks like a gross abuse of the Convention.
It's piracy," Kevin Humphreys, a former Irish aviation
regulator, told Reuters.
He added he would "not be surprised" if some airlines
skirted Belarus airspace while they awaited more details, but
stressed each would make its own threat assessment.
"People in the industry will be worried," he added.
Belarus is an important corridor between Europe and Moscow
or southeast Asia and Europe, according to Flightradar 24.
Lawyers say Sunday's flight was emblematic of a tangle of
jurisdictions that share a delicate co-existence in aviation -
involving a Polish-registered jet flown by an Irish group
between EU nations Greece and Lithuania, over non-EU Belarus.
Under the 1944 Chicago Convention, each country has
sovereignty over its own airspace, though the treaty prohibits
any use of civil aviation that may endanger safety.
But the right to overfly other countries is enshrined in a
side treaty called the International Air Services Transit
Agreement, of which Belarus is not listed as a member.
Non-treaty members grant overflights according to varying rules.
A separate 1971 treaty that includes Belarus outlaws the
seizure of aircraft or knowingly communicating false information
in a way that endangers aircraft safety.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said it was
"monitoring the situation from the safety perspective."
It is not the first time an abrupt diversion has fuelled
diplomatic tensions, but the first in memory that a commercial
flight governed by civil treaties is involved, Humphreys said.
In 2013, Bolivia said President Evo Morales’ plane had been
diverted on a flight from Russia and forced to land in Austria
over suspicions - later denied - that former U.S. spy agency
contractor Edward Snowden, wanted by Washington for divulging
secret details of U.S. surveillance activities, was on board.
