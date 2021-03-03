Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
Ryanair : Joins Ambitious ‘Fuelling Flight Initiative' In Its Pledge To Support Sustainable Aviation Fuels For A Carbon Neutral Future

03/03/2021 | 06:14am EST
Ryanair Joins Ambitious 'Fuelling Flight Initiative' In Its Pledge To Support Sustainable Aviation Fuels For A Carbon Neutral Future
03 Mar 2021

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (3rd Mar) announced it has joined the ambitious 'Fuelling Flight Initiative' in its commitment to supporting Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) as an essential element to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in the aviation industry.

This ambitious initiative provides recommendations on the sustainability aspects of the EU's policy design to support SAFs. Together with environmental groups, fellow airlines and research organisations, the group convenes to reach consensus on the necessary policies for the transition towards carbon neutral flying.

Ryanair's Director of Sustainability, Tom Fowler, said:

'We are delighted to join the 'Fuelling Flight Initiative'. Sustainable Aviation Fuels are a key component of airlines' efforts on the road to carbon-neutrality. A transparent and future-proof regulatory framework for SAFs can support and equip airlines in their fight against climate change, and we are proud to be part of this initiative.

Ryanair's environmental record speaks for itself. Our Environmental Policy includes investment in new and more efficient aircraft, support for research into SAFs, elimination of non-recyclable plastics within 5 years and participation in verified carbon projects powered by Ryanair customer donations. With this new initiative, we take a further step to the achievement of our decarbonisation targets and the broader UN Sustainable Development Goals'.

Pete Harrison, the Executive Director of EU Climate Policy of the European Climate Foundation said:

'The ECF is delighted that Ryanair has joined this initiative. Europe must ensure that future policies only promote the most sustainable fuels for reducing the climate impact of aviation, and the EU needs to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. The current Renewable Energy Directive does not ensure that fuels used in Europe meet the sustainability standards desired by civil society nor of leading airlines. In the 'Fuelling Flight Initiative', aviation companies, research organisations and environmental groups have now reached agreement on this important topic, and we propose shared guidelines on how to minimise environmental impacts. Policymakers should take this into consideration when defining a policy framework that is fair, affordable and meets the highest sustainability standards without compromise.'

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 11:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
