  Homepage
  Equities
  Ireland
  Irish Stock Exchange
  Ryanair Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 05/13 09:44:43 am
16.545 EUR   -0.54%
09:34aRYANAIR  : Launches New Customer Advisory Panel
PU
05/12RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC  : annual earnings release
05/12RYANAIR HLDGS  : Gets a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
Ryanair : Launches New Customer Advisory Panel

05/13/2021 | 09:34am EDT
Ryanair Launches New Customer Advisory Panel
13 May 2021

Invites Customers To Apply Before May 31st

Ryanair, Europe's no.1 airline for low fares, choice, on-time flights and customer service, today (13 May), announced the launch of a new Customer Advisory Panel that will invite Ryanair customers all over Europe to come together to provide feedback and recommendations that will help Ryanair continue to improve its guest services.

As part of its first Customer Advisory Panel meeting this autumn, successful applicants will be flown to Ryanair's Dublin office to participate in a Customer Care event to help Ryanair improve its service. Panel applicants can look forward to future Customer Advisory Panel meetings at exciting major European cities such as Madrid, Rome, Berlin, Warsaw and more. The recommendations from the Panel will shape Ryanair's 2022 customer improvements program, re-enforcing Ryanair's commitment to delivering the lowest fares, on-time flights and great customer service.

Ryanair's new Customer Advisory Panel is one of several customer care initiatives to be rolled out in 2021. Applications must be submitted on Ryanair.com before May 31st and successful applicants will be notified before June 14th. Flights and hotel accommodation for panel members (and a partner) will be covered by Ryanair and panel members will have the opportunity to explore Dublin City on their 2-night trip.

Ryanair's Director of Marketing & Digital, Dara Brady said:

'We are excited to announce our first ever Customer Advisory Panel to allow customers help us drive improvements in Ryanair's customer care and service. While Ryanair cannot be beaten for low fares, choice and on-time flights, as we grow to 200m passengers p.a, we are determined to keep listening to our customers and improving our service to them.

Our new Customer Advisory Panel will provide us with direct feedback and recommendations from customers and will help us deliver an improved service for our guests throughout 2022 and beyond. As Ryanair emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic customers can look forward to even more service improvements on new aircraft at even lower prices'.

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 13:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 630 M 1 971 M 1 971 M
Net income 2021 -1 073 M -1 298 M -1 298 M
Net Debt 2021 2 455 M 2 968 M 2 968 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 765 M 22 663 M 22 684 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 17,83 €
Last Close Price 16,64 €
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC2.34%22 663
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.7.01%27 524
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.66%16 592
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.17.94%16 506
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.77%13 592
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.21.18%13 567