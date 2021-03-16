Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
Ryanair : Launches New Liverpool To Kaunas Route For Summer ‘21

03/16/2021 | 08:06am EDT
Ryanair Launches New Liverpool To Kaunas Route For Summer '21
16 Mar 2021

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (16 Mar) announced a new Liverpool to Kaunas route, from 4th June 2021, flying twice a week as part of Ryanair's UK Summer 2021 schedule.

UK consumers can now book a summer getaway, flying on the lowest fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair's zero change fee should plans change.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from just €24.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Sunday, 21st March on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair's Director of Commercial, Jason Mc Guinness said:

'We are pleased to announce a new Liverpool to Kaunas route, commencing on 4th June as part of our UK Summer 2021 schedule.

Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero change fee until the end of October 2021.

To celebrate this new Kaunas route, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just €24.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Sunday, 21st March 2021. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 12:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
