Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryanair : Lithuania calls for joint EU action to keep planes out of Belarus airspace

05/23/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VILNIUS, May 23 (Reuters) - Lithuania on Sunday called for European Union countries to jointly recommend that planes avoid Belarusian airspace, after a Ryanair flight was forced to land in Minsk and an opposition activist on board detained.

The proposal for a joint declaration will be put forward at a meeting of European leaders on Monday and will include a call to recognize the incident as a violation of International Civil Aviation Organisation rules, the foreign ministry said.

Lithuania has also asked its EU allies to summon Belarusian ambassadors and to protest against the use of military aircraft to divert planes.

"This is a brutal affront against all (the) EU," Lithuania's foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
02:53pRYANAIR  : EU leaders to discuss Ryanair forced landing at Monday summit
RE
02:42pRYANAIR  : UN agency says it is 'strongly concerned' by Belarus jet incident
RE
02:07pRYANAIR  : Lithuania calls for joint EU action to keep planes out of Belarus air..
RE
01:49pRYANAIR  : UN agency says it is 'strongly concerned' by Ryanair incident
RE
01:21pRYANAIR  : flight has taken off from Minsk, on its way to Vilnius, EU Commission..
RE
12:45pRYANAIR  : France says Belarus' diversion of Ryanair flight is "unacceptable"
RE
12:07pRYANAIR  : says nothing untoward found aboard plane diverted by Belarus
RE
05/22RYANAIR  : Alitalia's state-owned successor will only start flying in September ..
RE
05/21Norwegian Air raises fresh capital, set to exit restructuring
RE
05/21European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 677 M 2 043 M 2 043 M
Net income 2021 -1 055 M -1 285 M -1 285 M
Net Debt 2021 2 435 M 2 965 M 2 965 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 607 M 22 678 M 22 660 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,37 €
Last Close Price 16,50 €
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.48%22 678
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.43%28 918
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.27.86%17 894
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.77%17 221
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED17.75%14 437
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.22.10%13 727