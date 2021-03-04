Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings plc    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryanair : Low Fares Return To Belfast City Airport, Launching 8 New Routes For Summer ‘21

03/04/2021 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ryanair Low Fares Return To Belfast City Airport, Launching 8 New Routes For Summer '21
04 Mar 2021

Ryanair, Europe's no. 1 airline, today (04 March) announced it will return to Belfast City Airport after 11 years and is delighted to launch 8 new routes for summer '21 connecting Belfast to a host of popular international summer destinations.

NI consumers can now book a sunshine getaway to summer favourites including Malaga (7 weekly), Mallorca (7w), Faro (7w), Alicante (7w), Barcelona (5w), Ibiza (2w), Milan Bergamo (2w) and Valencia (2w), flying on the lowest fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair's 'zero change fee' offer should plans change.

The UK's highly successful rollout of their vaccination programme, which has seen almost 35% of the adult population of Northern Ireland already vaccinated, gives NI consumers' confidence that Summer travel will be possible and with low fares now available from Belfast City Airport, there's never been a better time to book a break to one of these 8 fantastic sun destinations for Summer 2021.

To celebrate the return to Belfast City Airport, Ryanair has launched a seat sale, with fares available from just £14.99 for travel from June to October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 6th March only on Ryanair.com.

Ryanair's Director of Marketing, Dara Brady said:

'We are delighted to make a return to Belfast City Airport this summer, having previously operated here in 2010. The UK Govt's highly successful rollout of their vaccination programme gives customers the confidence that travel will be possible this summer and NI consumers now have 8 routes at low fares to some of the most popular summer holiday destinations in Spain, Portugal and Italy to choose from.

To celebrate the launch of these 8 summer routes from Belfast City, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just £14.99for travel from June to October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Saturday, 6th March only on Ryanair.com.We look forward to welcoming NI customers on board our flights to the likes of Alicante, Barcelona, Milan and Valencia this summer. A much-deserved getaway is only a click away, so to avoid disappointment, we advise customers to act fast and book before these amazing low fares are snapped up.'

CEO of Belfast City Airport, Brian Ambrose said:

'This is excellent news for those in Northern Ireland considering a getaway this summer. The choice of routes offered by Ryanair will facilitate both city breaks and relaxing beach holidays for our passengers.

Travel has been significantly restricted over the last 12 months and as the vaccine rollout continues at pace and the restrictions ease, we expect there will be considerable demand for these routes, and we look forward to welcoming Ryanair customers through the terminal.'

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 11:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
06:31aRYANAIR  : Low Fares Return To Belfast City Airport, Launching 8 New Routes For ..
PU
03/03RYANAIR  : February Traffic Down 95% To 0.5m Guests; 78% Load Factor As Covid-19..
AQ
03/03RYANAIR  : Launches Two New Domestic French Routes From Bordeaux And Toulouse To..
PU
03/03RYANAIR  : hopes for 60-70% of normal traffic this summer
RE
03/03RYANAIR  : Joins Ambitious ‘Fuelling Flight Initiative' In Its Pledge To S..
PU
03/02European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
03/02RYANAIR  : Passenger Traffic Plunges 95% In February
MT
03/02RYANAIR  : Cork Base To Remain Closed This Summer As Cork Airport Closes Runway ..
PU
03/01UNITED CONTINENTAL  : Airlines Buys 25 New Boeing 737 MAX Jets -- Update
DJ
03/01UNITED CONTINENTAL  : Airlines Buys 25 New Boeing 737 MAX Jets
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 648 M 1 984 M 1 984 M
Net income 2021 -1 127 M -1 357 M -1 357 M
Net Debt 2021 2 002 M 2 411 M 2 411 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 114 M 23 081 M 23 021 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 17,58 €
Last Close Price 16,95 €
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.28%23 081
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.20.24%30 747
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.26.17%17 379
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.48%17 200
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.35.48%15 044
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED20.35%13 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ