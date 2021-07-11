Ryanair : REFILE-Jordan sees hopes of tourism revival after 2020 collapse

AMMAN, July 11 (Reuters) - Hoping for customers, Ahmad
Nassar is dusting and polishing the trinkets and souvenirs in
his tourist shop in Madaba, an ancient town in central Jordan
known for its early Christian mosaics.
The coronavirus pandemic has been a disaster for Jordan's
tourism industry and for its economy as a whole, which suffered
its worst contraction in decades last year.
"I felt despair, there was no income, no work, there was no
support for shop owners," Nassar said.
Now foreign tourists are starting to trickle back, and the
situation is looking more hopeful, he said.
The European Union last week included Jordan among a dozen
new epidemiologically safe countries as of July 1, and
government efforts to revive the tourism sector appear to be
paying off.
Officials this month announced special measures for Jordan's
'golden triangle', which includes famous sites such as the
ancient city of Petra, Wadi Rum and crusader castles, closing
the area off to all but the fully vaccinated.
At the start of July the government also lifted most
lockdown measures after a sharp drop in infections, reopening
gyms, pools and night clubs in hotel facilities.
"At the height of the crisis, hotel occupancy did not
exceed 2% or 3%," Abdul Hakeem al-Hindi, the head of Jordan
Hotels Association, told Reuters.
Now occupancy rates in some of Jordan's main tourist
centres are back up to 40-50% in the Dead Sea and the Red Sea
port city of Aqaba and around 30% in Amman, the latter driven by
returning tourists from the Gulf, latest hotel industry figures
show.
The government is also taking other steps to get the number
of foreign tourists back to the record 3 million visitors Jordan
received in 2019, many of whom arrived on low cost European
carriers led by Ryanair which resumed flights last month.
It includes subsidising charter flights with around $60 for
every passenger if they stay in Jordan for a week, said
Abdelrazzak Arabiyat, director of the Jordan Tourism Board.
He expected the Russian market to grow the fastest in the
coming months.
But Hindi said a revival would take time. "We need at least
two years to return to what we were," he said.
(Reporting by Jehad Abu Shalbak and Muath Freij, writing by
Suleiman al Khalidi, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)