Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryanair : Russia confirms second loan for Belarus, raises issue of detained citizen

05/29/2021 | 02:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - Russia will move ahead with a second $500 million loan to Belarus next month, following talks between the two countries' leaders amid uproar in the West over the grounding of a passenger jet in Minsk and the arrest of a dissident blogger.

President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko held a second day of talks, as well as a yacht tour, in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Saturday, as the Russian leader showed his longstanding ally support in this latest standoff with the West.

Russia promised Belarus a $1.5 billion loan last year as part of Moscow's efforts to stabilise its neighbour. Minsk received a first instalment of $500 million in October.

Belarus is to receive the second tranche before the end of June, the RIA news agency reported.

Several Western countries accused Belarus of piracy this week after Belarusian air traffic control informed the pilot of a Ryanair passenger jet of a hoax bomb threat.

Minsk scrambled a MiG-29 fighter plane to escort the jetliner down, and then arrested Roman Protasevich, a blogger and critic of Lukashenko who was on board.

Arrested with Protasevich was his girlfriend, a Russian citizen.

Putin on Saturday raised the topic of Sofia Sapega, the TASS news agency reported, citing Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

"President Lukashenko informed his Russian colleague in detail about what happened with the Ryanair flight," TASS cited Peskov as saying.

"On the initiative of the Russian president the topic of the Russian citizen, who was detained, was raised .... Naturally, we are not indifferent to her fate," Peskov was cited as saying.

He added the Kremlin would take note of the fact that Sapega also has a Belarusian residency permit.

Putin and Lukashenko completed the day of talks with a yacht tour in Sochi. A video appeared to show the two leaders laughing and spotting dolphins off the Russian coast. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova Editing by Angus MacSwan and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
02:55pRYANAIR  : Russia confirms second loan for Belarus, raises issue of detained cit..
RE
08:00aCORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 2-Russia approves Air France, Lufthansa routes av..
RE
05/28Isolation Pushes Belarus's Lukashenko Closer to Russia's Putin -- 3rd Update
DJ
05/28RYANAIR  : FAA tells U.S. passenger carriers to use 'extreme caution' flying ove..
RE
05/28Isolation Pushes Belarus's Lukashenko Closer to Russia's Putin -- 2nd Update
DJ
05/28HIJACKING'  : From the Theft of Bootleg Liquor to Taking Jets in Flight
DJ
05/28Correction to Ryanair-Belarus Flight Diversion Article on May 27
DJ
05/28RYANAIR  : Belarus Denied Permission to Ryanair Pilot to Contact Airline, Says C..
MT
05/28RYANAIR  : Condemns Government Inaction On CTA
PU
05/28Today on Wall Street: Prices soar in April
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 677 M 2 044 M 2 044 M
Net income 2021 -1 055 M -1 286 M -1 286 M
Net Debt 2021 2 435 M 2 968 M 2 968 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 008 M 23 166 M 23 169 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,34 €
Last Close Price 16,85 €
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.66%23 166
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.18.58%30 498
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.34.91%18 881
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.90%17 360
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED19.48%14 497
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.26.78%14 253