Ryanair : Standard form for notification of major holdings (Form 6-K)
06/09/2021 | 11:45am EDT
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Ryanair Holdings plc
LEI: 635400BR2ROC1FVEBQ56
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
Name:
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Goldman Sachs International
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 04/06/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified: 08/06/2021
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Above 6%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.49%
5.51%
6.01%
1,128,272,028
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.52%
5.45%
5.97%
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type ofshares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
IE00BYTBXV33
5,308,739
0.47%
US7835132033
276,141
0.02%
SUBTOTAL A
5,584,880
0.49%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expirationdatex
Exercise/Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
Securities Lending
Open
449,696
0.04%
Put Option
17/09/2021
50,000
0.004%
Call Option
17/12/2021
21,000
0.002%
SUBTOTAL B.1
520,696
0.05%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expirationdatex
Exercise/Conversion Period xi
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Swap
23/09/2021
Cash
11,037,046
0.98%
Swap
24/08/2021
Cash
9,999,933
0.89%
Swap
09/06/2021
Cash
7,500,044
0.66%
Swap
06/09/2021
Cash
6,003,508
0.53%
Swap
06/08/2021
Cash
5,999,960
0.53%
Swap
28/09/2021
Cash
5,876,050
0.52%
Swap
27/09/2021
Cash
4,554,704
0.40%
Swap
19/08/2021
Cash
4,001,945
0.35%
Swap
11/08/2021
Cash
3,501,492
0.31%
Swap
26/08/2021
Cash
2,001,035
0.18%
CFD
31/03/2031
Cash
891,603
0.08%
CFD
13/11/2023
Cash
70,869
0.01%
CFD
19/05/2031
Cash
44,161
0.004%
CFD
12/05/2031
Cash
33,054
0.003%
CFD
26/02/2026
Cash
29,015
0.003%
CFD
21/05/2031
Cash
24,015
0.002%
CFD
13/11/2023
Cash
17,717
0.002%
CFD
19/03/2024
Cash
12,395
0.001%
CFD
19/07/2021
Cash
12,388
0.001%
CFD
25/11/2030
Cash
8,761
0.001%
CFD
15/04/2031
Cash
7,630
0.001%
CFD
28/05/2024
Cash
7,095
0.001%
CFD
25/11/2030
Cash
5,024
0.0004%
CFD
19/05/2031
Cash
4,784
0.0004%
CFD
03/06/2031
Cash
4,649
0.0004%
Swap
05/07/2021
Cash
4,500
0.0004%
CFD
19/05/2031
Cash
4,372
0.0004%
CFD
27/09/2024
Cash
4,365
0.0004%
CFD
17/12/2030
Cash
3,869
0.0003%
CFD
19/05/2031
Cash
3,817
0.0003%
CFD
15/04/2031
Cash
2,433
0.0002%
CFD
03/03/2031
Cash
1,603
0.0001%
CFD
19/05/2031
Cash
1,552
0.0001%
CFD
19/05/2031
Cash
1,315
0.0001%
CFD
17/12/2030
Cash
1,204
0.0001%
CFD
17/12/2030
Cash
1,125
0.0001%
CFD
17/12/2030
Cash
1,076
0.0001%
CFD
26/05/2031
Cash
865
0.0001%
CFD
05/05/2031
Cash
800
0.0001%
CFD
26/05/2031
Cash
510
0.00005%
CFD
26/05/2031
Cash
274
0.00002%
Swap
08/07/2022
Cash
267
0.00002%
CFD
24/03/2031
Cash
200
0.00002%
CFD
13/05/2026
Cash
130
0.00001%
Swap
05/07/2022
Cash
98
0.00001%
CFD
26/05/2031
Cash
72
0.00001%
CFD
26/05/2031
Cash
70
0.00001%
CFD
21/05/2031
Cash
20
0.000002%
CFD
26/05/2031
Cash
17
0.000002%
Swap
04/09/2022
Cash
13
0.000001%
Swap
01/03/2022
Cash
2
0.0000002%
SUBTOTAL B.2
61,683,447
5.47%
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or thefinancial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
Goldman Sachs International
5.51%
5.98%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GSAM Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Folio Financial, Inc.
Folio Investments Inc.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
IMD Holdings LLC
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
12. Additional informationxvi:
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
