Ryanair : Standard form for notification of major holdings (Form 6-K)
07/01/2021 | 03:50pm EDT
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
Name: Société Générale SA (SG SA)
City and country of registered office (if applicable): Puteaux, France
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 30/06/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified: 01/07/2021
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 7%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
6.79%
0.22%
7.01%
1,128,272,028
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
6.74%
0.17%
6.91%
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type ofshares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
IE00BYTBXV33Ordinary shares
76,586,700
0
6.79%
0.00%
IE00BYTBXV33 Borrowed
1,702
0
0.00%
0.00%
US7835132033Ordinary shares
35
0
0.00%
0.00%
SUBTOTAL A
76,588,437
6.79%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expirationdatex
Exercise/Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expirationdatex
Exercise/Conversion Period xi
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Contract for Difference
N/A
N/A
Cash
259,953
0.02%
OTC Call option
17/09/2021
Till 17/09/2021
Cash
47,403
0.00%
OTC Call option
17/12/2021
Till 17/12/2021
Cash
29,418
0.00%
OTC Call option
18/03/2022
Till 18/03/2022
Cash
15,109
0.00%
OTC Call option
03/01/2025
Till 03/01/2025
Cash
11,912
0.00%
OTC Call option
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
1,052,318
0.10%
OTC Put option
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
7,250
0.00%
Listed call warrants
17/09/2021
Till 17/09/2021
Cash
45,701
0.00%
Listed call warrants
17/12/2021
Till 17/12/2021
Cash
19,552
0.00%
Listed call warrants
18/03/2022
Till 18/03/2022
Cash
3,487
0.00%
Listed call warrants
03/01/2025
Till 03/01/2025
Cash
11,912
0.00%
Listed call warrants
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
1,005,653
0.10%
Listed put warrants
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
7,250
0.00%
SUBTOTAL B.2
2,516,918
0.22%
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or thefinancial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Société Générale S.A.
Société Générale Effekten GmbH
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
