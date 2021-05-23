Ryanair : UN agency says it is 'strongly concerned' by Belarus jet incident

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - The United Nations' aviation
agency said on Sunday it was "strongly concerned" by the
apparent forced landing of a Ryanair jetliner in
Belarus.
The International Civil Aviation Organization said the
incident may have contravened the Chicago Convention, a 1944
treaty that set rules for the burgeoning industry anticipated
after World War Two and which underpins civil aviation today.
Authorities in Belarus scrambled a fighter jet and flagged
what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair
plane to land, drawing international criticism.
The jet was flying through Belarus airspace en route from
Athens to Lithuania when it was diverted to Minsk, the capital
of Belarus, where authorities detained an opposition-minded
journalist who had been on board.
"ICAO is strongly concerned by the apparent forced landing
of a Ryanair flight and its passengers, which could be in
contravention of the Chicago Convention," the agency said in a
Twitter post.
"We look forward to more information being officially
confirmed by the countries and operators concerned".
ICAO has no regulatory power, but sits at the centre of a
system of safety and security standards that are managed through
the Montreal agency by its 193 member states, including Belarus.
Aviation experts said the incident could fuel debate over
the resilience of a decades-old system of cooperation.
Under the landmark 1994 Chicago Convention, each country has
complete sovereignty over its own airspace, though the treaty
prohibits any use of civil aviation that may endanger safety.
A separate 1971 treaty signed in Montreal, of which Belarus
subsequently became a member, outlaws the seizure of aircraft
and various offences including knowingly communicating false
information in a way that endangers aircraft safety.
