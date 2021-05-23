Ryanair : says nothing untoward found aboard plane diverted by Belarus

DUBLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - Ryanair said nothing
untoward had been found after it was notified of a potential
security threat on board one of its planes by Belarus air
traffic control on Sunday and instructed to divert to the
nearest airport in Minsk.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered the
flight, which was headed for Lithuania and carrying a young
opposition blogger, to land in Belarus on Sunday.
The blogger was detained on arrival, prompting Lithuania to
call for a NATO response.
Security checks were completed by local authorities on the
passengers, the Irish airline said in a statement. The flight
was due to depart with passengers and crew at 1600 GMT, it
added, apologising for the delay "which was outside Ryanair's
control".
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jan Harvey)