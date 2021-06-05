Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ryanair : to appeal against state funds injected into new Alitalia - paper

06/05/2021 | 04:23am EDT
ROME (Reuters) - Ryanair will appeal against funds made available to the government-owned Italian airline that will replace Alitalia as it considers them illegal state support, the chief executive of the Irish carrier said on Saturday.

"As soon as this money will be injected in the newco we will take the (due) steps," CEO Eddie Wilson told Italian daily la Repubblica in an interview.

"We are waiting to see, but it is clear that it is illegal aid and we will defend our interest by appealing against this umpteenth loan," he added.

Italy is close to a deal with the European Commission to launch Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), which was initially expected to start flying again in April.

Under the relaunch, the government plans to inject 3 billion euros ($3.65 billion) into ITA, which would take over the assets of the old Alitalia.

"I have the impression that there's nothing new, ITA will just be the extension of Alitalia... with the same problems seen for decades, money being drained from public resources into an airline that today, like yesterday, will lose money," Wilson said.

Last week Ryanair urged the EU to require ITA to bid competitively for Alitalia's airport slots. Ryanair has made no secret of its interest in picking up Alitalia slots.

The European Union competition watchdog is reviewing past and present Italian state aid to Alitalia, with a decision expected in coming weeks.

Under EU state aid rules, there needs to be economic discontinuity between ITA and Alitalia for Brussels to allow Rome to inject the funds into the new carrier.

($1 = 0.8220 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 677 M 2 040 M 2 040 M
Net income 2021 -1 055 M -1 283 M -1 283 M
Net Debt 2021 2 435 M 2 962 M 2 962 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 312 M 22 280 M 22 275 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales 2022 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-0.15%22 280
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.14.35%29 507
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.31.63%18 680
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.28%17 004
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED15.37%14 040
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.22.87%13 868