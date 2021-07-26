Ryanair : nudges up annual traffic forecast as summer bookings surge

* Loss for April-June quarter less than forecast
* Traffic seen at two-thirds of 2019 levels in
August-September
* Fares remain one-third below pre-pandemic levels
DUBLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - Ryanair on Monday nudged
up its forecast for full-year traffic on strong summer bookings
but said fares remained well below pre-pandemic levels as it
reported a first-quarter net loss of 273 million euros ($322
million).
The Irish airline, Europe's largest low-cost carrier, said
it expected to fly between 90 and 100 million passengers in its
financial year to end-March 2022, up from an earlier forecast of
80-100 million.
A surge in bookings saw traffic increase from around
one-third of 2019 levels in June to a forecast two-thirds in
July, the airline indicated.
At least 10 million passengers are expected in August and
September, around 70% of pre-pandemic levels, Chief Financial
Officer Neil Sorahan said.
Rival easyJet last week said it hoped to ramp up capacity to
60% of 2019 levels in the July-September quarter.
"We've been encouraged by closing bookings, over the past
number of weeks, particularly since the European Digital COVID
certificate has been rolled out," Sorahan said in a presentation
to investors. "So on that basis we're now improving our traffic
guidance."
Ryanair flew 27.5 million passengers in the year to March
2021, down from a pre-COVID-19 peak of 149 million. Sorahan said
the airline may beat its forecast of 150 million next year.
The loss of 273 million euros for the three months to the
end of June was slightly better than the 283 million euro loss
forecast by a company poll of analysts.
But Ryanair said it remained impossible to provide a
meaningful profit forecast for the financial year to end-March
2022, reiterating that the airline was cautiously expecting to
post a small loss or break even before a strong recovery next
year.
Ryanair's average fare was 24 euros in the April-June
quarter down from 36 euros in the same quarter of 2019.
Revenue for optional extras grew, however, increasing to 22
euros from 19 euros as cautious passengers paid to choose their
seats and board more quickly.
The average number of empty seats is likely to fall from 27%
in the April-June quarter to a more normal level of under 10%
during the first half of next year, Sorahan told Reuters in an
interview.
Ryanair, which has one of the strongest balance sheets in
the airline industry, said it had cash reserves of 4.06 billion
euros, up from 3.15 billion at the end of March following a 1.2
billion euro bond sale in May.
Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said he did not expect
to distribute any cash to shareholders over the next year or two
due to large capital expenditure on an order of 210 Boeing
MAX200 jets, which he said were performing better than expected
since they entered the fleet last month.
Ryanair remains in talks with Boeing about a
significant order of the slightly larger MAX 10 jet for delivery
from 2026, and the airline may do a deal later in the year but
only if the price is right, Sorahan said.
($1 = 0.8490 euros)
