Ryanair: pilot a vast recruitment operation in Belfast

July 12, 2024

Ryanair announces an extensive recruitment plan for sheet metal workers, B1 and B2 engineers, aircraft mechanics and officer engineers, as the airline continues to grow and aims to carry up to 300 million passengers a year by 2034.



As part of this recruitment drive, the company will be holding an open day at the Belfast Hilton on Wednesday, July 17.



This informative event will enable applicants to meet Ryanair teams and learn more about the airline, its growth plans and various career opportunities.





