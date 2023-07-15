(Alliance News) - Pilots of budget airline Ryanair Holdings PLC are on strike in Belgium this weekend over pay cuts, leading to the cancellation of 120 flights to and from Charleroi airport, news agency Belga reported.

The pilots are demanding that their salaries be restored to levels before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pilots had at the time accepted a temporary pay cut to help the firm ride out the financial impact of the travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

Pilots also reported issues with their rest periods, according to Belgian media.

Several meetings held between pilots' representatives and Ryanair failed to resolve the dispute, meaning 80% of Ryanair pilots based at Charleroi airport went on strike.

In total 120 flights from and to Charleroi airport have been cancelled, of which 62 were scheduled for Saturday and 58 for Sunday.

source: dpa

