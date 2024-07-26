Ryanair: pleads for increased airport support

Ryanair today urged the Irish Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, to immediately raise the funding ceiling for Irish regional airports from 1 to 2 million passengers per year, thereby ensuring their eligibility for Treasury funding.



Currently, the Irish authorities' funding program is reserved for regional airports with less than one million passengers per year.



According to the company, this ceiling means that airports must not exceed this limit in order to qualify for aid. Ryanair, for its part, believes that increased passenger numbers would boost tourism, employment and economic growth at Ireland's regional airports.



In March, the company presented the Minister with plans to increase Irish traffic/tourism by 50% to 30 million passengers a year over the next 6 years. Ryanair planned to invest over $1.6 billion in new aircraft for Irish airports, creating over 800 jobs in the country and doubling traffic at Cork, Shannon and Kerry.



The Minister did not respond to this proposal.





