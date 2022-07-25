Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Ireland
  Irish Stock Exchange
  Ryanair Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-22 am EDT
12.88 EUR   +2.59%
01:40aRyanair Forecasts Passenger Traffic To Surpass Pre-COVID-19 Level In FY23
MT
01:04aRyanair posts $174 million profit for April-June quarter
RE
12:39aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Recession Fears to Hit Shares; Bonds, Dollar Strengthen
DJ
Ryanair posts $174 million profit for April-June quarter

07/25/2022 | 01:04am EDT
Ryanair aircraft Boeing 737-8AS lands at Riga International Airport

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair on Monday posted an after-tax profit of 170 million euros ($174 million) for the three months to the end of June, its first profit in the quarter in three years but well short of pre-COVID-19 profit levels.

The Irish airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, said it was too soon to provide a meaningful profit guidance for its financial year, which ends on March 31, 2023.

The after-tax profit for the first quarter of Ryanair's financial year was compared with a forecast of 157 million in a company poll of analysts and a 243 million euro profit in the same quarter of 2019.

Ryanair normally posts most of its annual profits during its two summer quarters.

"While we remain hopeful that the high rate of vaccinations in Europe will allow the airline and tourism industry to fully recover and finally put COVID-19 behind us, we cannot ignore the risk of new COVID-19 variants in Autumn 2022," Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement.  

"Any guidance is subject to a very rapid change from unexpected events which are well beyond our control during what remains a very strong but still fragile recovery," O'Leary said.

($1 = 0.9795 euros)

(Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 936 M 5 046 M 5 046 M
Net income 2022 -345 M -353 M -353 M
Net Debt 2022 2 015 M 2 060 M 2 060 M
P/E ratio 2022 -43,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 621 M 14 947 M 14 947 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 18 500
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 12,88 €
Average target price 18,05 €
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.54%14 947
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.82%25 027
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-19.78%20 009
AIR CHINA LIMITED17.28%19 054
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.35%14 946
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-2.71%12 084