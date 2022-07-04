Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  04:05 2022-07-04 am EDT
11.46 EUR   -0.39%
03:28aRyanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%
RE
02:21aRyanair's Passenger Traffic Continues To Improve In June
MT
07/03Ryanair CEO Sees Higher Fares In Five Years Amid Soaring Oil Costs, Environmental Fees
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%

07/04/2022 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ryanair airplane taxis past two parked aircraft at Weeze Airport

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair had its busiest month ever in June as it flew 15.9 million passengers, up from just 5.3 million a year earlier and topping a previous high set in May.

Its load factor, which measures how well an airline is filling available seats, reached 95% for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Irish airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, said it operated over 88,500 flights in June as its load factor rose from 92% a month earlier, when it flew 15.4 million passengers.

Ryanair's load factor regularly reached at least 96% a month before the pandemic and hit 97% in June 2019.

The low cost airline expects to fly 15% more passengers this summer than in the same season of 2019, and will carry a record 165 million passengers in the year to March 2023.

It carried just under 100 million passengers in the year to March 2022 and its pre-COVID record high was 149 million.

Ryanair said last week that less than 2% of its flights were affected by an initial wave of strikes by cabin crew unions in Belgium, Spain, Portugal, France and Italy.

It added on Saturday that it expected "minimal (if any) disruption" from 12 more strike days announced by some Spain-based cabin crew for later this month.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
03:28aRyanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%
RE
02:21aRyanair's Passenger Traffic Continues To Improve In June
MT
07/03Ryanair CEO Sees Higher Fares In Five Years Amid Soaring Oil Costs, Environmental Fees
MT
07/03Ryanair Still Expects Minimal Flight Disruptions as Spanish Crew Plans 12-day Strike
MT
07/01Ryanair Cancels 54 Flights In Spain As Crew Strike Enters Fourth Day
MT
06/30Factbox-Europe's summer travel chaos
RE
06/30RYANAIR : And uk pilot union balpa reach agreement
PU
06/30Ryanair Agrees Pay Restoration Deal With UK Pilot Union
MT
06/30Ryanair, UK Pilot Union Balpa Reach Agreement Over Pay Restoration
DJ
06/30Run 'realistic' schedules to avoid summer chaos, UK tells airlines
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 936 M 5 134 M 5 134 M
Net income 2022 -345 M -359 M -359 M
Net Debt 2022 2 015 M 2 096 M 2 096 M
P/E ratio 2022 -38,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 055 M 13 579 M 13 579 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 18 500
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11,50 €
Average target price 18,39 €
Spread / Average Target 59,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-24.59%13 579
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.81%23 654
AIR CHINA LIMITED25.37%20 468
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-24.46%18 924
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-2.78%15 675
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.19%12 554