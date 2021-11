Ryanair says Boeing double-digit price increase for MAX 10 'delusionary'

Nov 1 (Reuters) -

* RYANAIR CEO O'LEARY: SEES LOAD FACTORS RISING UP TOWARDS 90% THIS WINTER

* RYANAIR CEO O'LEARY: FROM SUMMER 22 ON WE EXPECT TO BE BACK TO PRE-COVID LOAD FACTORS IN LOW 90% RANGE

* RYANAIR CEO O'LEARY: HOPES TO BE BACK TO PRE-COVID YIELDS 'IF NOT BETTER' FROM SUMMER 2022 ON

* RYANAIR CEO O'LEARY: ATC CHARGES LOOK SET TO RISE

* RYANAIR CEO O'LEARY: ABSOLUTE COST OF FLYING SET TO RISE IN EUROPE OVER COMING YEARS; BUT RYANAIR BEST PLACED TO TAKE ADVANTAGE

* RYANAIR CEO O'LEARY: BOEING OUT OF BLUE DEMANDED A DOUBLE-DIGIT PRICE INCREASE ON MAX

* RYANAIR CEO O'LEARY: I THINK BOEING'S APPROACH TO THIS IS 'DELUSIONARY'

* RYANAIR CEO O'LEARY: RYANAIR WAS VERY CLOSE TO A DEAL WHEN BOEING WALKED AWAY

* RYANAIR CEO O'LEARY: PRICES SHOULD BE FALLING IF BOEING IS TO RECOVER ITS PRODUCTION

* RYANAIR CFO: CAPEX FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR IN REGION OF 1.2 BILLION; NEXT YEAR TO RISE TO AROUND 2.3 BILLION AND WILL THEN COME BACK DOWN

* RYANAIR CEO: WILL BE OPPORTUNISTIC ABOUT RAISING FUNDS: EITHER BOND FINANCE, SALE AND LEASEBACKS, JOLCOS

* RYANAIR CEO O'LEARY: REMAINING FISCAL YEAR WILL BE CHALLENGING; WINTER WILL BE TOUGH

* RYANAIR CEO O'LEARY: SEES 'VERY STRONG RECOVERY IN TRAFFIC, LOAD FACTORS AND YIELD INTO THE SUMMER OF 2022'

* RYANAIR CEO O'LEARY: I THINK IT IS SENSIBLE TO GUIDE THE MARKET TO A SMALL LOSS FOR THE YEAR AS SO LITTLE VISIBILITY ON TICKET PRICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Conor Humphries)