(Alliance News) - Dublin-based airline Ryanair Holdings PLC said Friday that it was experiencing network disruption due to a "global third party outage" amid a wave of technical glitches around the world.

"We're currently experiencing disruption across the network due to a global third party IT outage which is out of our control. We advise all passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure time," the carrier said in a statement posted on X.

Ryanair shares fell 2.4% to 1,362.00 pence each on early Friday morning in London.

source: AFP

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.