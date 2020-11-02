Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
Ryanair : says it is too soon to talk about a Boeing MAX 10 order

11/02/2020 | 04:31am EST

DUBLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ryanair is in talks with Boeing about possible new aircraft orders, but the focus is on the 197-seat MAX 200 rather than the larger MAX 10, which will not be available for a couple of years, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Monday.

"Boeing are not in a position to engage in discussions on the MAX 10 at the moment," O'Leary told a conference call. "They have pushed back production of the MAX 10 by anything up to two years ... so they are not really at a point where they can give us any deliveries ... or discuss pricing."

O'Leary said Boeing had agreed that Ryanair would be first in the queue when production slots for the 230-seat MAX 10 become available.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Edmund Blair)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 2.62% 12.135 Delayed Quote.-19.17%
THE BOEING COMPANY -2.63% 144.39 Delayed Quote.-55.68%
