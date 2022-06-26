Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  16:30 24/06/2022 BST
12.00 EUR   +1.61%
06:17pRyanair says less than 2% of flights affected by strike
RE
06/24RYANAIR HLDGS : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/24Ryanair says cabin crew strikes hitting less than 2% of flights
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryanair says less than 2% of flights affected by strike

06/26/2022 | 06:17pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair plane prepares to take off from Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Less than 2% of Ryanair flights scheduled between Friday and Sunday were affected by cabin crew strikes, the Irish low-cost carrier said.

Ryanair cabin crew unions in Belgium, Spain, Portugal, France and Italy had announced plans for action over the weekend with crews in Spain set to strike again on June 30 and July 1-2.

"Less than 2% of Ryanair's 9,000 flights operating this weekend (24/25/26 June) have been affected by minor and poorly supported crew strikes," Ryanair said in a statement.

Unions have said the Irish airline does not respect local labour laws covering issues such as the minimum wage and have urged management to improve working conditions.

Ryanair, which told Reuters last week it had negotiated labour agreements covering 90% of its staff across Europe, says it offers staff competitive and fair conditions. It has said it does not expect widespread disruption this summer.

(Writing by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
06:17pRyanair says less than 2% of flights affected by strike
RE
06/24RYANAIR HLDGS : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/24Ryanair says cabin crew strikes hitting less than 2% of flights
RE
06/24Ryanair Claims 'Minimal' Flight Disruptions Amid Strikes in Europe
MT
06/24Ryanair says cabin crew strikes hitting less than 2% of flights
RE
06/24Ryanair Expects 98% of Flights to Operate Over Weekend Despite Strike Action
DJ
06/24Ryanair Cancels Flights as Cabin Crews Strike Across Europe, Reuters Reports
DJ
06/24Ryanair Reportedly Cancels Dozens of Flights in Europe as Cabin Staff Strike Begins
MT
06/24Ryanair Faces Strikes Across Europe On Wage Demands; Several Flights Scrapped
MT
06/24Ryanair cabin staff strike cancels dozens of flights in Europe
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 936 M 5 206 M 4 236 M
Net income 2022 -345 M -364 M -296 M
Net Debt 2022 2 015 M 2 126 M 1 730 M
P/E ratio 2022 -40,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 615 M 14 362 M 11 686 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 18 500
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Average target price 18,50 €
Spread / Average Target 54,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.31%14 362
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.21%23 949
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-20.16%20 001
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.54%18 651
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.42%15 282
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-12.04%12 582