    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  05/25 06:58:25 am EDT
14.03 EUR   +1.23%
06:20aRyanair sees over 15 mln passengers in May, summer bookings strong
RE
05/23MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 23, 2022
05/19RYANAIR HLDGS : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
Ryanair sees over 15 mln passengers in May, summer bookings strong

05/25/2022 | 06:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ryanair aircraft are seen at Dublin airport Dublin

LISBON, May 25 (Reuters) - Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday bookings looked very strong for the summer and the load factor should gradually rise to 94-95% in June-August, practically reaching pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

Europe's biggest budget airline was likely to end this month with just over 15 million passengers, up from 14.24 million in April, which compared to just 1.04 million in April 2021, O'Leary told Reuters. He expected the load factor to edge up to 92% in May from 91% in April.

"Bookings over the last number of weeks have continued to strengthen – both the numbers are strengthening and average fairs being paid through the summer are rising," he said, highlighting strong bookings to beaches of Portugal, Spain, Italy and Greece.

He did not see any significant impact for Ryanair from recent airport delays in Stockholm, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Dublin, saying that by June-August additional staff should mean "security queues will not be an issue."

Regarding the European Central Bank's expected rate hikes, O'Leary said that "certainly in the next 12 months there will be no impact whatsoever."

"We're probably heading for an economic downturn or a recession, but 60% or 80% (of the population) have been working from home over the last 2 years and they have huge accumulated savings," he said.

Although increasing fuel costs have been a challenge for the industry, O'Leary said that Ryanair had "80% of its fuel needs hedged out to March of 2023 at $70 a barrel".

"So, we are making a huge saving at the moment. We have a huge advantage over other airlines in Europe...and we are able to use that now to deliver growth," he said. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, editing by Andrei Khalip and Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 936 M 5 296 M 5 296 M
Net income 2022 -345 M -370 M -370 M
Net Debt 2022 2 015 M 2 162 M 2 162 M
P/E ratio 2022 -46,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 719 M 16 866 M 16 866 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 18 500
Free-Float 96,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 13,86 €
Average target price 18,67 €
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.15%16 866
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-4.76%23 860
AIR CHINA LIMITED-3.31%16 278
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-5.05%13 582
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.35%13 512
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.02%11 872