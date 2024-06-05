(Alliance News) - Ryanair Holdings PLC on Wednesday reported soaring passenger numbers in May, as the summer period kicks off.

The Dublin-based airline company said its number of passengers increased by 11% to 18.9 million in May from 17.0 million a year earlier.

Load factor improved to 95% from 94%.

On a rolling basis, Ryanair reported that the number of passengers jumped 9% to 186.9 million from 171.9 million.

However, its load factor on a rolling basis fell to 93% from 94%.

Shares in Ryanair were down 0.9% to EUR18.06 each in Dublin on Wednesday around midday.

