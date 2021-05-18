Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 05/18 07:56:03 am
16.42 EUR   -0.09%
Ryanair set to raise $1.5 billion from five-year bond sale

05/18/2021 | 07:40am EDT
May 18 (Reuters) - Ryanair will raise 1.2 billion euros from a five-year bond sale later on Tuesday, memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters showed.

The sale comes after Ryanair posted a record annual loss for the year ending in March on Monday as a result of travel restrictions linked to the pandemic.

The company will price the bonds at 120 basis points over the mid-swap level, equivalent to a yield of around 0.92% according to Reuters calculations, from 150 basis points when the sale started earlier on Tuesday following demand of 5 billion euros, the memos showed.

It will be issued by the group's main airline Ryanair DAC.

As concerns persist about how successfully the pandemic is being controlled, European travel companies including EasyJet , TUI Cruises and IAG have sold bonds to add cash to their balance sheets or refinance debt.

Ryanair's group chief executive Michael O'Leary said on Monday the company has almost zero visibility for the rest of the year even though it saw a "dramatic spring-back in bookings" in recent weeks.

Ryanair will use the proceeds of the bond sale for general corporate purposes, an investor presentation seen by Reuters said.

The presentation highlighted that Ryanair also has an 850 million euro bond maturing this June and 600 million pounds ($851.52 million) of borrowing under the Bank of England's COVID Corporate Financing Facility maturing in March 2022.

Ryanair hired BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Commerzbank for the sale on Monday, a previous memo said. ($1 = 0.8192 euros) ($1 = 0.7046 pounds) (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC 0.95% 995.8 Delayed Quote.18.77%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 2.22% 193.85 Delayed Quote.18.70%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.09% 16.42 Real-time Quote.1.11%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 628 M 1 990 M 1 990 M
Net income 2021 -1 055 M -1 289 M -1 289 M
Net Debt 2021 2 435 M 2 975 M 2 975 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 540 M 22 527 M 22 657 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 18,32 €
Last Close Price 16,44 €
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Tracey McCann Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.11%22 527
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.26%29 903
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.30.80%18 305
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.49%17 000
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.12%13 890
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.18.70%13 312