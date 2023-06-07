Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:55:00 2023-06-07 am EDT
16.76 EUR   +0.33%
05:28pRyanair settles U.S. shareholder lawsuit over unionization comments
RE
01:12pEuropean airport traffic 'closest yet' to full recovery from COVID-19
RE
12:09pBelarus leader pardons Russian woman imprisoned after forced plane landing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ryanair settles U.S. shareholder lawsuit over unionization comments

06/07/2023 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ryanair in Dublin

June 7 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc and longtime Chief Executive Michael O'Leary reached a $5 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing them of defrauding shareholders by downplaying the willingness of the Europe's largest budget airline to recognize labor unions.

The preliminary all-cash settlement was reached after mediation, and was filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. It requires a judge's approval, and Ryanair denied wrongdoing.

Shareholders accused Ryanair and O'Leary, its CEO since 1994, of inflating the carrier's stock price by trying to mislead them into believing they would not welcome unions, the recognition of which could boost costs and reduce profits.

The lawsuit cited, among other statements, O'Leary's comment at Ryanair's 2017 annual general meeting that hell would "freeze over" before the Dublin-based carrier accepted unions.

Shareholders also challenged Ryanair's claims that it had enough pilots and maintained excellent labor relations, when it actually faced a pilot shortage and offered in Dec. 2017 to recognize pilot unions to avert a possible strike.

Ryanair's stock price fell as its labor issues became known, causing investor losses, the lawsuit said.

In a statement, Ryanair said it welcomed the settlement, and said it was "in the interest of all shareholders."

Wednesday's settlement covers investors in Ryanair's American depositary shares from May 30, 2017 to Sept. 28, 2018.

The lead plaintiff is an Alabama pension fund, the City of Birmingham Firemen's and Policemen's Supplemental Pension System. Its lawyers may seek up to $1.5 million to cover fees and expenses, court papers show.

The case is City of Birmingham Firemen's and Policemen's Supplemental Pension System v Ryanair Holdings Plc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 18-10330.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
05:28pRyanair settles U.S. shareholder lawsuit over unionization comments
RE
01:12pEuropean airport traffic 'closest yet' to full recovery from COVID-19
RE
12:09pBelarus leader pardons Russian woman imprisoned after forced plane landing
RE
06/06RYANAIR HLDGS : Bernstein gives a Buy rating
MD
06/06Discount retailer Pepco says trading tougher in latest quarter
RE
06/05World airlines double 2023 profit outlook
RE
06/02Stocks up on US debt deal; Dechra up on takeover
AN
06/02Shares up on US debt deal vote; Dechra backs takeover
AN
06/02Ryanair's monthly traffic hits record high in May
RE
06/02Ryanair and Wizz Air carry more passengers in May, note strike impact
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 721 M 11 477 M 11 477 M
Net income 2023 1 296 M 1 388 M 1 388 M
Net Debt 2023 493 M 528 M 528 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 19 081 M 20 427 M 20 427 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
EV / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 16,76 €
Average target price 22,13 €
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Financial Officer
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Louise Phelan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC36.77%20 327
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED24.41%26 460
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.14.55%24 192
AIR CHINA LIMITED-20.43%16 488
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.29.42%16 002
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-14.96%13 610
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer