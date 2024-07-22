Ryanair: sharp fall in quarterly profits

July 22, 2024 at 03:58 am EDT Share

Ryanair has reported after-tax profits of €360m for the 1st quarter of its 2025 financial year, down 46% on the same period a year earlier.



The company's sales fell by 1% to E3.63 billion, despite a 10% increase in passenger numbers (55.5 million passengers carried with an average load factor of 94%, down 1 pt).



In particular, Ryanair is facing an 11% rise in operating costs, to 3.26 billion euros, while the average fare for booked tickets has fallen by 15%, from 49.07 to 41.93 euros.



The company expects traffic for FY25 to grow by 8% (198 to 200 million passengers), subject to successful delivery of the Boeing aircraft ordered (the aircraft manufacturer is experiencing delays). Ryanair also expects a slight increase in unit costs this year.



Finally, Ryanair indicates that it is too early to provide earnings estimates for FY25, but that this should be done at the end of the first half, in November.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.