LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Ryanair is still planning to restart flights to Tel Aviv in June as long as a new low-cost terminal opens and the security situation allows, group chief executive Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, writing by Sarah Young, editing by Paul Sandle)
|20.5 EUR
|-1.87%
|+1.14%
|+7.37%
|11:33am
|RE
|Apr. 19
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+7.58%
|25.48B
|+22.40%
|31.56B
|-0.15%
|19.73B
|+30.93%
|17.77B
|+25.36%
|17.16B
|-21.26%
|14.04B
|+35.06%
|12.83B
|-18.73%
|11.86B
|+13.52%
|10.76B
|-7.47%
|9.74B
