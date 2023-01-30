Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:36:09 2023-01-27 am EST
15.52 EUR   +2.51%
01:58aRyanair swings to quarterly profit on strong festive fares
AN
01:52aLower call ahead of central bank decisions
AN
01:50aRyanair, EasyJey Flag Vacancies For 277 Workers Laid Off in Flybe Collapse
MT
Ryanair swings to quarterly profit on strong festive fares

01/30/2023 | 01:58am EST
(Alliance News) - Ryanair Holdings PLC on Monday reported a swing to third-quarter profit, with results boosted by higher prices and stronger demand over the Christmas period.

The Dublin-based budget airline posted revenue of EUR2.31 billion in the three months to December 31, up 57% from EUR1.47 billion a year earlier.

Ryanair swung to a pretax profit of EUR212.8 million from a EUR132.8 million loss. It reported a net profit before exceptional items of EUR211 million, swinging from a loss of EUR96 million.

The company hailed "strong travel demand" over the festive period and said fares were 14% higher than pre-Covid levels.

Customer numbers surged 24% on-year to 38.4 million from 31.1 million. Ryanair's load factor improved to 93% from 84%.

Ryanair expects traffic of 168 million for all of financial 2023, which ends on March 31, up from the 97.1 million in financial 2022.

The company still put its pre-exceptional items net profit guidance range to EUR1.33 billion to EUR1.43 billion. That guidance was lifted from EUR1.00 billion to EUR1.20 billion earlier in January.

It would represent a swing from a EUR355 million loss in financial 2022.

It expects to be loss-making in the fourth-quarter, however, due to when Easter falls in 2023.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 10 676 M 11 589 M 11 589 M
Net income 2023 1 295 M 1 406 M 1 406 M
Net Debt 2023 604 M 655 M 655 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 17 672 M 19 184 M 19 184 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
EV / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 95,9%
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Louise Phelan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC27.11%19 184
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.14%29 379
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.17.86%24 788
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.62%22 779
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED7.68%18 840
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.29.26%15 931