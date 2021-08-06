Log in
Ryanair to Exit London Southend Airport Base, Esken Says

08/06/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
By Joe Hoppe

Esken Ltd. said Friday that Ryanair Holdings PLC intends to close its London Southend Airport base from the beginning of 2021's winter season.

The U.K. infrastructure company, which owns and operates Southend airport, said Ryanair will cease operations from November. Ryanair signed a five-year agreement to base three aircraft at the airport in 2018 and began operations on April 1, 2019.

The company attributed Ryanair's decision to the reduced volumes following the coronavirus pandemic.

Esken said it is reviewing the potential effects of the decision on its forecasts. It added that the impact should be mitigated by reduced costs associated with serving Ryanair, as well as the low level of passengers expected over winter.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESKEN LIMITED -2.88% 16.16 Delayed Quote.-37.97%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.20% 16.81 Real-time Quote.3.41%
