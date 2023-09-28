Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ryanair on Thursday announced a number of cuts to its winter schedule due to delays in the delivery of Boeing aircraft, but Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers said its full-year traffic forecast was unaffected "as yet".

Ryanair said in a statement that it had expected to receive 27 aircraft between September and December.

But due to production delays at the Spirit Fuselage facility in Wichita, combined with Boeing repair and delivery delays in Seattle, it now expects to receive only 14 aircraft between October and December.

Flight cancellations will take effect from the end of October, and will be communicated to all affected passengers by email over the coming days, Ryanair said.

"At this early date, we do not expect these delivery delays will materially affect our full year traffic target of 183.5 million," Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said.

"But if the delays worsen or extend further into the January to March 2024 period, we may have to revisit this figure and possibly adjust it slightly downward," he added. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Conor Humphries; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sharon Singleton)