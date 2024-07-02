DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair flew a record 19.3 million passengers in June, up 11% from a year earlier, the low-cost airline said on Tuesday.

Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers expects to fly a record 198 million to 200 million people for its financial year to end-March 2025, up 8% to 9% on the previous year.

The Irish carrier said in May that it would have to keep peak summer airfares flat to modestly ahead of last year, rather than the 5% to 10% rise it had expected due to weaker consumer sentiment.

Its flights were on average 95% full in June, unchanged on a year earlier.

Ryanair carried 18.9 million passengers in May, equalling its previous monthly record.

