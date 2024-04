Ryanair: upbeat with analysts' comments

Ryanair gains over 2% in Dublin, on the back of positive comments from Oddo BHF, which confirms its 'outperform' rating and raises its target price from 24 to 26 euros, to 'reflect a more favorable pricing momentum' for the airline.



The postponement of Boeing deliveries and good capacity on intra-European routes argue in favor of good pricing over the summer and beyond", explains the analyst, also pointing to shareholder-friendly cash generation and an attractive valuation.



