Ryanair voices concern over Boeing delays and MAX 10 certification

DUBLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - Ryanair on Monday said
that Boeing had warned it of possible delays to 21 737
MAX aircraft due for delivery before the end of the year and
said it was also worried about the certification of the new MAX
10 aircraft.
Boeing remains a "major area of concern" for Ryanair, one of
the U.S. aerospace giant's leading customers, Group Chief
Executive Michael O'Leary told investors on a call following the
release of quarterly results.
Asked about O'Leary's comments, a spokesperson for Boeing
said it valued its partnership with Ryanair and was committed to
supporting the Irish airline.
O'Leary said he was confident that Boeing would deliver all
50 737 MAX aircraft due by next summer but he was concerned
about a possible repeat of delays this year that forced it to
take deliveries during its busy summer season.
"In the last two weeks, we're getting letters out of Boeing
telling us there might be problems with 21 aircraft this side of
Christmas," O'Leary told investors on a conference call.
A delay would be "inexplicable and unacceptable," he added.
O'Leary said that he had been assured that Ryanair
deliveries would take priority this winter.
"Management in Seattle... need to get their finger out,"
O'Leary said, repeating a call for a change in management at
Boeing's Seattle operations.
O'Leary said he was still interested in a large order for
the MAX 10 - the largest member of its best-selling single-aisle
airplane family - but that Boeing had not offered attractive
enough pricing yet.
"We would hope eventually they will get there," he said.
Ryanair last year walked away from negotiations with Boeing
for 200 of the MAX 10.
The MAX 10 programme, which has not yet been certified,
received a boost at Britain's Farnborough Airshow last week with
Delta Air Lines ordering 100 and Qatar Airways 25.
O'Leary said he was worried about delays to the
certification and the possibility that the cockpit would have to
be redesigned.
Boeing faces a December deadline to win approval for the 737
MAX 10, otherwise it must meet new cockpit alerting requirements
under a 2020 law, unless waived by Congress.
(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
Susan Fenton)