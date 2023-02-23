Advanced search
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:23 2023-02-23 am EST
14.86 EUR   +2.66%
05:45pSenators urge halt to Chinese carriers overflying Russia on U.S. flights
RE
04:56pIAG announces acquisition of Air Europa for EUR500 million
AN
02/22Wizz Air named worst short-haul airline by UK passengers
AN
Senators urge halt to Chinese carriers overflying Russia on U.S. flights

02/23/2023 | 05:45pm EST
An aircraft flies as people watch sunset in Moscow

(Reuters) - The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the committee's top Republican urged the Biden administration to halt Chinese airlines and other non-American carriers from flying over Russia on U.S. routes.

Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat, and James Risch, the committee's top Republican, in a letter seen by Reuters urged the Biden administration to ensure no commercial airline overflying Russian territory arrives or departs from a U.S. airport.

It also encouraged the administration to "strongly and publicly discourage U.S. persons, citizens, and permanent residents from traveling on flights over Russian territory."

U.S. airlines and other foreign carriers are barred from flying over Russia. Russia banned airlines from the United States from overflights after the U.S. barred Russia flights in March 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine.

"An additional byproduct of the current situation is that it puts U.S. airlines at a competitive disadvantage relative to airlines from other countries willing to do business with Russia," the senators wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that was copied to White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The agencies did not immediately comment.

U.S. air carriers currently serve Shanghai from the United States through a stop in Incheon, South Korea, while Chinese carriers serve the United States directly, flying through Russian airspace.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

The senators want the Biden administration to prohibit U.S. government personnel on official travel from taking flights known to use Russian airspace.

"The risk to Americans flying over Russian airspace is real, as demonstrated by Russian-backed separatists that shot down a Malaysian Airlines flight, killing all 298 passengers on board, or the government of Belarus, using as a pretense a false-bomb alert, ordered a Ryanair flight over its territory to land so that it could seize and detain a particular passenger," the senators wrote.

"Proactive action taken by the Administration now would protect Americans from these significant risks, as well as closing off a funding source to the Russian government and addressing an inequity that puts U.S. companies at a disadvantage to foreign competition."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 2.66% 14.86 Real-time Quote.18.55%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.66% 74.876 Delayed Quote.3.67%
Analyst Recommendations on RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 10 679 M 11 312 M 11 312 M
Net income 2023 1 289 M 1 366 M 1 366 M
Net Debt 2023 505 M 535 M 535 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 921 M 17 924 M 17 924 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
EV / Sales 2024 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 14,86 €
Average target price 19,40 €
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Financial Officer
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Louise Phelan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC18.55%17 523
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.34%27 777
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.63%23 617
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.43%22 699
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.32%18 241
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.29.39%15 956