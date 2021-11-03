Log in
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 11/03 07:55:51 am
17.575 EUR   +1.94%
07:35aStandard form for notification of major holdings - Form 6-K
PU
11/02MarketScreener's World Press Review - November 2, 2021
11/02RYANAIR HLDGS : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
Standard form for notification of major holdings - Form 6-K

11/03/2021 | 07:35am EDT
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Ryanair Holdings plc (LEI: 635400BR2ROC1FVEBQ56)
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
Name:
Baillie Gifford & Co
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Edinburgh, Scotland
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3)v:
Baillie Gifford & Co and Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited as discretionary managers for their clients.
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
01/11/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified:
02/11/2021
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
8%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
7.73%
N/A
7.73%
1,128,792,528
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8.01%
N/A
8.01%
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type ofshares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
IE00BYTBXV33
39,673,972
3.51%
US7835132033
47,595,765
4.22%
SUBTOTAL A
87,269,737
7.73%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expirationdatex
Exercise/Conversion Periodxi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument
Expirationdatex
Exercise/Conversion Period xi
Physical or cash settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[ X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or thefinancial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Baillie Gifford & Co
3.56%
3.56%
Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited
4.17%
4.17%
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
12. Additional informationxvi:
Done at Edinburgh on 2nd November 2021

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 11:34:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
