1009 GMT - Ryanair is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past four hours, according to Factiva data, after the airline reported a fall in adjusted profit after tax for the third quarter. In December, several online travel agents decided to remove the airline's flights from their websites, something Ryanair said would protect customers from potential scams and booking changes. The budget airline reported adjusted post-tax profit of 15 million euros ($16.3 million) compared with EUR211 million the year before, and narrowed its guidance for the metric to between EUR1.85 billion and EUR1.95 billion, from prior guidance of between EUR1.85 billion and EUR2.05 billion. Shares were recently down 2.85% at EUR18.27. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

01-29-24 0524ET