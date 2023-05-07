Tui boss: 'There will be no 'last-minute summer' in 2023'

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Tui CEO Sebastian Ebel has warned against spontaneous bookings this summer and believes the era of cheap flights is finally over. "There will be no "last-minute summer" in 2023, as there used to be," the head of the world's largest travel group told Bild am Sonntag. "On the contrary, prices will be higher rather than cheaper shortly before departure, because hoteliers and airlines also know that a lot is still booked at short notice. Spontaneous bargains will be the absolute exception."

In the case of air travel, there is also the reduction in capacity at airports. "Especially the demand for vacation flights exceeds the supply. That's why these cheap offers with selective exceptions for marketing campaigns will no longer exist as they used to," Ebel said.

The travel group had been in trouble during the pandemic, but says it has bottomed out. "We will make a profit this year. We have fully repaid the government aid in the last few days," Ebel said.

The state-owned Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) and the state-owned receivables bank KfW had saved Tui from going under after its business collapsed in the wake of the Corona pandemic with capital injections, bonds and credit lines totaling around 4.3 billion euros. From the WSF's point of view, the Group has now put its pandemic-related problems behind it./sl/DP/zb