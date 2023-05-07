Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYA   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RYA)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  11:30:02 2023-05-05 am EDT
14.89 EUR   +2.20%
Tui boss: 'There will be no 'last-minute summer' in 2023'
DP
05/05Sterling Rises, Seen Driven by Risk Sentiment And Dollar
DJ
05/05European airlines see bumper summer bookings
RE
Tui boss: 'There will be no 'last-minute summer' in 2023'

05/07/2023 | 09:46am EDT
HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Tui CEO Sebastian Ebel has warned against spontaneous bookings this summer and believes the era of cheap flights is finally over. "There will be no "last-minute summer" in 2023, as there used to be," the head of the world's largest travel group told Bild am Sonntag. "On the contrary, prices will be higher rather than cheaper shortly before departure, because hoteliers and airlines also know that a lot is still booked at short notice. Spontaneous bargains will be the absolute exception."

In the case of air travel, there is also the reduction in capacity at airports. "Especially the demand for vacation flights exceeds the supply. That's why these cheap offers with selective exceptions for marketing campaigns will no longer exist as they used to," Ebel said.

The travel group had been in trouble during the pandemic, but says it has bottomed out. "We will make a profit this year. We have fully repaid the government aid in the last few days," Ebel said.

The state-owned Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) and the state-owned receivables bank KfW had saved Tui from going under after its business collapsed in the wake of the Corona pandemic with capital injections, bonds and credit lines totaling around 4.3 billion euros. From the WSF's point of view, the Group has now put its pandemic-related problems behind it./sl/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC 1.65% 486.3 Delayed Quote.49.82%
LUFTHANSA -0.02% 9.199 Delayed Quote.18.47%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 2.20% 14.89 Real-time Quote.21.95%
TUI AG 4.08% 6.076 Delayed Quote.-86.62%
Financials
Sales 2023 10 709 M 11 799 M 11 799 M
Net income 2023 1 312 M 1 445 M 1 445 M
Net Debt 2023 505 M 556 M 556 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 955 M 18 681 M 18 681 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
EV / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 14,89 €
Average target price 20,31 €
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Chief Financial Officer
Neil Sorahan Treasurer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Louise Phelan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC21.95%18 681
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.33%28 607
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.29%21 814
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.16%20 912
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.89%17 333
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.18.86%14 696
