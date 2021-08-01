Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Ryanair Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 07/30 11:30:09 am
16.575 EUR   -0.81%
10:05aUK finance minister presses for travel rules easing - report
RE
07/30BA-owner IAG stays cautious on recovery
RE
07/28Wizz Air sees summer capacity close to pre-pandemic levels
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK finance minister presses for travel rules easing - report

08/01/2021 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has pressed for an easing of travel restrictions to offer respite to the tourism sector amid concerns that the country is not reaping the benefit of its vaccination programme, the Sunday Times reported.

Sunak had written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning of the impact that Britain's strict border controls were having ahead a meeting of ministers on Thursday to consider changes, the newspaper said, citing a source familiar with the letter.

The Treasury declined to comment.

England last month lifted the requirement for fully vaccinated Britons returning from medium-risk countries to have to quarantine. Visitors from the EU and United States with the same status will also be exempt from Monday.

However, travellers still have to take expensive tests before departure and shortly after arrival.

Separately, the bosses of Britain's biggest airlines and travel companies urged Transport Minister Grant Shapps to add more countries to the "green list" that have fewer restrictions.

They said green status should increasingly become a default, given that nearly 90% of British adults had been given one vaccine and more than 70% had two, and domestic restrictions had eased.

"On this basis there is no reason why, and it is essential, that much of Europe including the key volume markets, the U.S., Caribbean and other major markets, cannot turn green next week in time for the remainder of the summer peak," bosses of Virgin Atlantic, easyJet, British Airways, Jet2.com, Loganair, Ryanair and TUI UK & Ireland said in a letter shared with media.

They said a continued requirement for expensive COVID-19 tests would have a huge impact on aviation.

"We have seen no evidence that this regime is necessary for fully vaccinated travellers or those from Green countries, or that effective, cheaper rapid tests cannot be used from higher risk destinations," they said. ($1 = 0.7191 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC -3.72% 846.2 Delayed Quote.1.95%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -7.45% 168.1 Delayed Quote.5.19%
JET2 PLC -2.40% 1241.5 Delayed Quote.-13.18%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.81% 16.575 Real-time Quote.1.97%
TUI AG -3.74% 3.967 Delayed Quote.25.43%
All news about RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
10:05aUK finance minister presses for travel rules easing - report
RE
07/30BA-owner IAG stays cautious on recovery
RE
07/28Wizz Air sees summer capacity close to pre-pandemic levels
RE
07/28Aviation, Travel Shares Rise on News of England Dropping Quarantine Rule for ..
DJ
07/27RYANAIR : Gets Price Target Lift to EUR18.80 From EUR18.65 From Credit Suisse Am..
MT
07/27RYANAIR HLDGS : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/27RYANAIR : Peel Hunt Lifts Ryanair To Hold From Reduce
MT
07/27RYANAIR : Annual Financial Report (Form 6-K)
PU
07/27RYANAIR HLDGS : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
07/27WIZZ AIR : Admits Staff Disruptions, Calls Ryanair's Accusations 'Misleading'
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 170 M 6 135 M 6 135 M
Net income 2022 -11,4 M -13,5 M -13,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 677 M 1 990 M 1 990 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2 098x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 706 M 22 190 M 22 199 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 15 016
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 16,58 €
Average target price 18,99 €
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael OLeary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neil Sorahan Group Chief Financial Officer
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.97%22 190
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.77%25 444
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.8.02%15 119
AIR CHINA LIMITED-18.69%13 056
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.47%12 743
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.5.19%11 597