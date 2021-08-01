UK finance minister presses for travel rules easing - report

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Finance Minister Rishi
Sunak has pressed for an easing of travel restrictions to offer
respite to the tourism sector amid concerns that the country is
not reaping the benefit of its vaccination programme, the Sunday
Times reported.
Sunak had written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning of
the impact that Britain's strict border controls were having
ahead a meeting of ministers on Thursday to consider changes,
the newspaper said, citing a source familiar with the letter.
The Treasury declined to comment.
England last month lifted the requirement for fully
vaccinated Britons returning from medium-risk countries to have
to quarantine. Visitors from the EU and United States with the
same status will also be exempt from Monday.
However, travellers still have to take expensive tests
before departure and shortly after arrival.
Separately, the bosses of Britain's biggest airlines and
travel companies urged Transport Minister Grant Shapps to add
more countries to the "green list" that have fewer restrictions.
They said green status should increasingly become a default,
given that nearly 90% of British adults had been given one
vaccine and more than 70% had two, and domestic restrictions had
eased.
"On this basis there is no reason why, and it is essential,
that much of Europe including the key volume markets, the U.S.,
Caribbean and other major markets, cannot turn green next week
in time for the remainder of the summer peak," bosses of Virgin
Atlantic, easyJet, British Airways, Jet2.com, Loganair, Ryanair
and TUI UK & Ireland said in a letter shared with media.
They said a continued requirement for expensive COVID-19
tests would have a huge impact on aviation.
"We have seen no evidence that this regime is necessary for
fully vaccinated travellers or those from Green countries, or
that effective, cheaper rapid tests cannot be used from higher
risk destinations," they said.
($1 = 0.7191 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Giles Elgood)