UK regional airline Flybe ceases trading, cancels all flights

*
Collapses for second time in three years
*
276 workers made redundant by administrators
*
Hurt by delayed delivery of aircraft
*
Rivals seeing rebounding demand
LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - British regional airline
Flybe on Saturday ceased trading for the second time in three
years, canceling all flights and 276 workers made redundant.
A statement on Flybe's website said the airline, which
operated scheduled services from Belfast, Birmingham and
Heathrow across the UK and to Amsterdam and Geneva, had entered
administration, a form of protection from creditors.
"Flybe has now ceased trading and all flights from and to
the UK operated by Flybe have been canceled and will not be
rescheduled," it said.
It advised people due to fly not to travel to airports.
Headquartered in Birmingham, Flybe operated flights on 21
routes to 17 destinations across the UK and European Union using
a fleet of eight leased Q400 turboprop aircraft.
David Pike and Mike Pink from Interpath Advisory have been
appointed joint administrators to Flybe.
Pike said Flybe had struggled to withstand a number of
shocks since its relaunch last year, not least the late delivery
of 17 aircraft from lessors which severely compromised its
efforts to build back capacity and remain competitive.
He said scaled-back elements of Flybe's operating platform
would be preserved for a short period while there was a
possibility of a rescue transaction. He encouraged any
interested party to make contact urgently.
A spokesperson for Interpath said of Flybe's workforce of
321, 45 had been retained for the time being.
The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it would provide
advice and information to affected passengers.
"It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and
we know that Flybe's decision to stop trading will be
distressing for all its employees and customers," said Paul
Smith, CAA consumer director.
Hurt by Britain's COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Flybe first
fell into administration in March 2020, impacting 2,400 jobs.
In October 2020 it was sold to Thyme Opco Ltd, a firm
controlled by Cyrus Capital, and in April 2022 it resumed
flights, albeit on a smaller scale.
Flybe's demise contrasts with a post-pandemic pick-up in
demand for air travel.
Low cost airlines Ryanair, Europe's biggest airline,
and Britain's easyJet have reported record bookings for
summer holidays, in a sign that consumers are still keen on
trips despite a looming recession.
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and
James Davey in London, editing by William Mallard and Jason
Neely)