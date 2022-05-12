Log in
RYB Education, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

05/12/2022 | 07:31am EDT
BEIJING, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RYB Education, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: RYB), a leading early childhood education service provider in China, today announced it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2022. The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.rybbaby.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@rybbaby.com.

About RYB Education, Inc.

Founded on the core values of "Care" and "Responsibility," "Inspire" and "Innovate," RYB Education, Inc. is a leading early childhood education service provider in China. Since opening its first play-and-learn center in 1998, the Company has grown and flourished with the mission to provide high-quality, individualized and age-appropriate care and education to nurture and inspire each child for his or her betterment in life. During its two decades of operating history, the Company has built "RYB" into a well-recognized education brand and helped bring about many new educational practices in China's early childhood education industry. RYB's comprehensive early childhood education solutions meet the needs of children from infancy to 6 years old through structured courses at kindergartens and play-and-learn centers, as well as at-home educational products and services.

For more information, please visit http://ir.rybbaby.com.

Contacts

In China:
RYB Education, Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@rybbaby.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: ryb@tpg-ir.com 

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: ryb@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryb-education-inc-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301546011.html

SOURCE RYB Education, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
