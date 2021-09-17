RYB Education : Q2 2021 Financial Results 09/17/2021 | 08:12am EDT Send by mail :

RYB Education, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results BEIJING, September 17, 2021 --RYB Education, Inc. ("RYB" or the "Company") (NYSE: RYB), a leading early childhood education service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Second Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Summary Number of students enrolled at directly operated facilities was 37,166 as of June 30, 2021, compared with 31,023 1 as of June 30, 2020.

as of June 30, 2020. Net revenues were $53.4 million, compared with $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was $14.5 million, compared with gross loss of $9.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.2 million, compared with $12.8 million of net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 2 of RYB for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.8 million, compared with $12.0 million of adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the second quarter of 2020.

of RYB for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.8 million, compared with $12.0 million of adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the second quarter of 2020. Cash generated from operating activities was $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $5.0 million of cash used in operating activities for the second quarter of 2020. First Six Months of 2021 Financial Results Net revenues were $90.1 million, compared with $30.1 million for the first six months of 2020.

Gross profit was $17.9 million, compared with gross loss of $21.1 million for the first six months of 2020.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first six months of 2021 was $4.4 million, compared with $39.5 million of net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the same period of 2020. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first six months of 2021 was $5.6 million, compared with $37.9 million of adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the same period of 2020.

Cash generated from operating activities was $22.9 million, compared with $19.0 million of cash used in operating activities for the same period of 2020. 1 The number of students enrolled as of June 30, 2020 refers to the number of students enrolled before the temporary closure of the Company's facilities in China due to COVID-19 and the number of students enrolled in our facilities in Singapore as at June 30, 2020. 2 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in redeemable non-controlling interests. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. "RYB firmly supports the governmental strategies and policies related to pre-school education that are being introduced over time. As a participant of the early education industry, we strive to fulfill our corporate responsibilities and deliver products and services that complement public education. We continue to actively follow the policies that aim to better achieving the accessibility of education to young children and to provide better services to families and society," said Ms. Yanlai Shi, co- founder, director and chief executive officer of RYB. "During the first half of 2021, in response to government's call for increasing the overall supply of inclusive kindergarten and preschool education, we continued our efforts in expanding the number of classes and enrollment capacity at our facilities without compromising quality and safety. We make efforts to improve the quality of education and teaching through multiple ways and to create a learning environment that fosters independent decision making, collaboration and symbiotic value creation, which we believe supports the healthy, happy and all-rounded development of young children. "Going through the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's business operations made a sound recovery in the second quarter of 2021. The recurrences of some COVID-19 cases in some regions during the first half of this year, however, casted some impact on the play-and-learn center operations. Nevertheless, we continue to upgrade our content and curriculum systems with the goal of completing it by the end of the year. With a hands-on approach to support the franchised play-and-learn centers, we remain committed to providing them with operational guidance and course and brand upgrades support to facilitate their operations once they resume normal business. The Company will also actively follow government's policy and guidance on early childcare, leverage our non-branded early childcare offerings, and empower the development of the industry," concluded Ms. Shi. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Net Revenues Net revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $53.4 million, an increase of 318.1% from $12.8 million for the same quarter of 2020. Service revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $51.3 million, an increase of 342.2% from $11.6 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to a significant increase in tuition fees revenue, as all of the Company's directly operated facilities in China were in normal operation in the second quarter of 2021 whereas those facilities, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, just started reopening in late May 2020. The increase in the number of students enrolled at facilities in both China and Singapore also contributed to a higher tuition fees revenue. Products revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $2.1 million, compared with $1.2 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase is due to a significant increase in the amount of merchandise sold through the Company's franchise network, as the franchisees' facilities have resumed operation. Cost of Revenues 2 Cost of revenues for the second quarter of 2021 was $38.9 million, a 74.2% increase from $22.3 million for the same quarter of 2020. Cost of revenues for services for the second quarter of 2021 was $37.9 million, compared with $21.8 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly contributed by increase in the direct cost and staff compensation cost, as the Company's directly operated facilities have resumed operation. Cost of products revenues for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.9 million, compared with $0.6 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase was generally in line with the increase in products revenues. Gross Profit/loss As a result of the foregoing, gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $14.5 million, compared with gross loss of $9.5 million for the same quarter of 2020. Operating Expenses Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $5.9 million, compared with $5.4 million for the same quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating expenses were $5.3 million, compared with $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.6 million, compared with $0.1 million for the same quarter of 2020. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $5.3 million, compared with $5.3 million for the same quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses were $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 5.8% from $4.5 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase in general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses was primarily driven by the increase in staff compensation cost, since the Company adopted cost control measures, especially on staff compensation cost, in the second quarter of 2020 to cope with the COVID-19pandemic. The share-based compensation expenses included in general and administrative expenses were $0.6 million for the quarter. Operating Income/loss Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.6 million, compared with $14.9 million of operating loss for the same quarter last year. Adjusted operating income3 was $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $14.1 million of adjusted operating loss for the same quarter of 2020. Net Income/loss Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.2 million, compared with $12.8 million of net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income 3 Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. 3 attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB, which excludes the impact of $0.6 million of share-based compensation expense was $6.8 million, compared with $12.0 million of adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the second quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.22 and $0.21, respectively, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of $0.46 and $0.46, respectively for the second quarter of 2020. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share. Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders4 of RYB for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.24 and $0.23, respectively, compared with adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS of $0.43 and $0.43, respectively for the second quarter of 2020. EBITDA5 for the second quarter of 2021 was $12.6 million, compared with a loss of $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA6 for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.2 million, compared with a loss of $9.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Operating Cash Flow Cash generated from operating activities was $0.2 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared with $5.0 million cash used in operating activities during the second quarter of 2020. The increase was due to the significant increase of tuition fee collected during the quarter, as all of the directly operated facilities were in normal operation. Balance Sheet As of June 30, 2021, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents of $72.8 million, an increase from $53.5 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase in cash and cash equivalents balances was mainly driven by the operating cash inflow of $22.9 million during the first half of 2021. First Six Months of 2021 Financial Results Adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non- GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in redeemable non-controlling interest. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization and income tax expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non- GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax expenses, and share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of

Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. 4 Net Revenues Net revenues for the first six months of 2021 were $90.1 million, an increase of 199.4% from $30.1 million for the same period of 2020. Services revenues for the first six months of 2021 were $86.3 million, an increase of 204.1% from $28.4 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to increased tuition fees as all of the Company's directly operated facilities have been in normal operation for the first six months of 2021, whereas those facilities were temporarily closed for most of the time in the same period of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19pandemic. Franchise services revenues also increased since the vast majority of franchised play-and-learncenters resumed operation during the first six months of 2021. Products revenues for the first six months of 2021 were $3.7 million, compared with $1.7 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was due to an increase in the amount of merchandise sold through the Company's franchise network as the vast majority of the Company's franchised facilities were in temporary closure during most of the first half of 2020. Cost of Revenues Cost of revenues for the first six months of 2021 was $72.1 million, compared with $51.2 million for the first six months of 2020. Cost of revenues for services for the first six months of 2021 was $70.5 million, compared with $50.4 million for the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in the direct cost of directly operated facilities during the first half of 2021, all of which were in normal operation during the first six months of 2021. Cost of products revenues for the first six months of 2021 was $1.6 million, compared with $0.8 million for the same period last year. The increase was in line with the increase in products revenues. Gross Profit/loss Gross profit for the first six months of 2021 was $17.9 million, compared with gross loss of $21.1 million for the same period last year. Operating Expenses Total operating expenses for the first six months of 2021 were $11.6 million, compared with $19.9 million for the same period last year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating expenses were $10.4 million for the first six months of 2021, compared with $18.3 million for the same period last year. Selling expenses were $1.0 million for the first six months of 2021, compared with $0.4 million for the same period last year. General and administrative expenses for the first six months of 2021 were $10.6 million, compared with $11.1 million for the same period last year. Excluding share- based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses were $9.4 million 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

