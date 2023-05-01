Advanced search
    R   US7835491082

RYDER SYSTEM, INC.

(R)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-01 pm EDT
80.03 USD   +1.10%
04:31pRyder CFO to Address Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference
BU
04/27Wolfe Research Adjusts Ryder System's Price Target to $102 From $118, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
04/27JPMorgan Adjusts Ryder System's Price Target to $95 From $100, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
Ryder CFO to Address Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference

05/01/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) Chief Financial Officer John Diez will present a company update at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference.

Who:

Ryder System, Inc. Chief Financial Officer John Diez

 

 

What:

Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference

 

 

Where:

New York, NY

 

 

When:

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

 

 

Time:

11:35 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

 

 

Webcast:

To access the live webcast, visit http://investors.ryder.com.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 260,000 commercial vehicles and operates approximately 300 warehouses encompassing more than 95 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-financial


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 250 M - -
Net income 2023 556 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 019 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,28x
Yield 2023 3,49%
Capitalization 3 679 M 3 679 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 48 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ryder System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 79,16 $
Average target price 97,29 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Sanchez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Diez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rajeev Ravindran Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kendra Phillips Chief Technology Officer
Hansel Emory Tookes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYDER SYSTEM, INC.-5.28%3 679
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-5.49%119 317
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY0.41%78 886
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED5.79%73 325
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-17.61%46 218
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.10.17%11 745
