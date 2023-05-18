Advanced search
    R   US7835491082

RYDER SYSTEM, INC.

(R)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-17 pm EDT
80.97 USD   +2.05%
06:56aRyder CFO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference
BU
05/16Ryder System Shifts Headquarters to Coral Gables, Florida
MT
05/16Ryder System Moves Headquarters to Coral Gables, Florida
MT
Ryder CFO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

05/18/2023 | 06:56am EDT
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) John Diez to address Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005134/en/

John Diez, Ryder System, Inc. Executive Vice President and CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

John Diez, Ryder System, Inc. Executive Vice President and CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Who:

Ryder System, Inc. Executive Vice President and CFO John Diez

 

 

What:

Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

 

 

Where:

New York, NY

 

 

When:

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

 

 

Time:

3:05 p.m. ET

 

 

Webcast:

To access the live webcast, visit http://investors.ryder.com.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 260,000 commercial vehicles and operates approximately 300 warehouses encompassing more than 95 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to the discretionary share repurchase program, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-financial


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 250 M - -
Net income 2023 556 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 019 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,44x
Yield 2023 3,41%
Capitalization 3 764 M 3 764 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 48 300
Free-Float 98,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 80,97 $
Average target price 97,29 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Sanchez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Diez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rajeev Ravindran Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kendra Phillips Chief Technology Officer
Abbie J. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYDER SYSTEM, INC.-3.11%3 764
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-4.93%121 232
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY0.55%79 133
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED9.75%76 560
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-12.76%48 938
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.7.00%11 570
