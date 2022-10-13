Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ryder System, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    R   US7835491082

RYDER SYSTEM, INC.

(R)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
78.78 USD   -0.84%
04:33pRyder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
06:56aRyder Honors Carriers for Innovation, Service, and Excellence
BU
10/12JPMorgan Adjusts Ryder System's Price Target to $75 from $78, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ryder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

10/13/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Pays Dividend for 185th Consecutive Quarter

The Board of Directors of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of common stock to be paid on December 16, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 21, 2022.

This is Ryder’s 185th consecutive quarterly cash dividend – marking more than 46 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

About Ryder System, Inc.
Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-financial


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
04:33pRyder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
06:56aRyder Honors Carriers for Innovation, Service, and Excellence
BU
10/12JPMorgan Adjusts Ryder System's Price Target to $75 from $78, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/12Ryder Third Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for October 26, 2022
BU
10/11Ryder CMO Karen Jones Receives Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain E..
BU
09/30Ryder Releases 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report
BU
09/28Ryder Third Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for October 26, 2022
BU
09/27Apollo Global Reportedly Explores Takeover of Ryder System
CI
09/27Apollo Global exploring takeover of Ryder System - Bloomberg
RE
09/27Apollo Global Management Reportedly Exploring Takeo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 833 M - -
Net income 2022 764 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,31x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 4 067 M 4 067 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 42 800
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ryder System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 79,45 $
Average target price 84,50 $
Spread / Average Target 6,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert E. Sanchez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Diez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rajeev Ravindran Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Norman Brouillette VP, General Manager-Technology & Healthcare
Kendra Phillips Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYDER SYSTEM, INC.-3.62%4 067
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-23.74%119 975
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-4.13%73 240
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED1.93%62 536
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-29.02%49 633
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-12.22%11 704