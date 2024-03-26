Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, today provided details regarding its conference call scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will review first quarter 2024 results. The call will be webcast over the internet.

What: Ryder System, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Who: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Diez When: Tuesday, April 23, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time How: Live webcast: Ryder - 1Q 2024 Ryder System Inc. Earnings Release upon completion of registration page Call toll-free: 888-394-8218 Outside U.S. call: 323-994-2093 Audio Passcode: Ryder Conference Leader: Calene Candela Replay: Visit the Investors area of Ryder’s website at http://investors.ryder.com to access a replay of the webcast.

The full calendar of future earnings release dates and investor events is available on Ryder’s investor website at http://investors.ryder.com.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a fully integrated port-to-door logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, contract manufacturing and packaging, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, nearshoring solutions, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates nearly 300 warehouses encompassing more than 100 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices; technology-driven innovations; corporate responsibility; environmental management; safety, health and security programs; military veteran recruitment initiatives; and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

