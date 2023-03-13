Ryder Leaders Recognized as “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” in 2023

Women In Trucking honors two Ryder employees for their significant career accomplishments and support of women in the transportation industry

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announced today that two leaders at Ryder are being recognized as part of the “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” list in 2023 by the Women In Trucking Association (WIT). Each year, WIT recognizes women who are leaders in the industry, who have had significant career accomplishments in the last year, as well as go the extra mile to support other women to help improve gender equality at their own companies and/or industrywide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005609/en/

Two leaders at Ryder are being recognized as part of the “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” list in 2023 by the Women In Trucking Association. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The sixth annual list honors women who embody WIT’s mission to inspire women to join the transportation industry and address obstacles in the workplace. WIT recognizes the dedication these women have to their careers and celebrates their successes. Of the 85 women honored, two Ryder employees are on this year’s list including:

Joanna Hutton: Director of Sales; with Ryder since 2014

Leslie Karr: Group Director of Customer Success for Ryder E-commerce; with Ryder since 2021

“This recognition by the Women In Trucking Association is a testament to the women at Ryder who are committed to advancing gender equality and diversity within the transportation industry,” says Lesley Kerr, Ryder’s vice president of human resources and a member of the WIT board of directors. “It’s an honor to work alongside of remarkable female leaders who remain dedicated to creating and fostering an environment that values and empowers all individuals. In every part of our company, having diverse leadership and input is a key factor in the success of Ryder.”

Every woman who is part of the Ryder team helps shape the company to be a leader in the transportation industry. For the past four years, Ryder has been a recipient of WIT’s “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation,” an award that honors companies for their commitment to the employment of women in the trucking industry. As an active participant of WIT, Ryder also sponsors the scholarship program, which makes technical training and education more affordable for women who strive to grow a career in transportation.

“Countless women in transportation are making significant strides in their careers while positively having an impact on their company’s success,” says Jennifer Hedrick, president and CEO of the Women In Trucking Association. “As part of WIT’s mission to recognize the achievements of individuals, for the past six years our official magazine Redefining the Road has been acknowledging the accomplishments of impressive female professionals who work in our industry through the ‘Top Women to Watch’ recognition program. Congratulations to both Leslie Karr and Joanna Hutton with Ryder for being recognized as two 2023 Top Women to Watch.”

Those listed in the 2023 “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” work for motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, retailer truck dealers, professional service companies, technology innovators, and private fleets. Their roles vary in leadership, operations, safety, human resources, sales, marketing, or as drivers.

For the full list of the 2023 “Top Women to Watch in Transportation,” visit: Women In Trucking Association Announces 2023 Top Women to Watch in Transportation.

About Women in Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Daimler Truck North America, DAT Solutions, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, UPS, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 260,000 commercial vehicles and operates approximately 300 warehouses encompassing more than 95 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ryder-ar

ryder-usa

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005609/en/